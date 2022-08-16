Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hull City have enjoyed a flying start under the Georgian in his first full season in East Yorkshire.

The Tigers are second in the table after four games, having defeated relegated Norwich City on Saturday while winning their other home game against Bristol City and drawing their only away fixture 0-0 at Preston North End.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Across the Pennines, Vincent Kompany is looking to put his stamp on a Burnley side who have spent the majority of the last 10 years under the stewardship of Sean Dyche.

The Clarets opened their campaign with an impressive win over Huddersfield Town before drawing with Luton Town and losing to Watford.

Against the Hornets, Burnley conceded just one shot on target in the 1-0 defeat while missing a host of chances in the latter stages of the contest.

Kompany’s side have averaged 69 per cent possession in their three Championship outings.

Arveladze believes that Burnley’s desire to dominate the ball has been influenced by Manchester City boss Guardiola.

Shota Arveladze - mindful of Pep Guardiola's influence on Burnley (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

Kompany spent three seasons and won two Premier League titles under the Spaniard at the Etihad Stadium before heading to Anderlecht for a season where he retired a year later and took over as manager.

Burnley were relegated from the top flight last campaign and having defeated one of the three sides who dropped down from the Premier League in Norwich, the Hull boss is expecting a similar test against the Clarets.

“I am expecting the same high quality with the ball,” he said.

“Kompany probably spent too much time with Pep! He knows the ball needs to move.

Hull City's Oscar Estupinan celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game with team-mate Allahyar Sayyadmanesh as Norwich were beaten on Saturday (Picture: PA)

“You must have the right angles and passes and they do that.

“It will be a tough game. We fully respect every opposition in this league and we are going to try and stop them.

“All the games so far were quite tough. Each team has had different styles. The ball hardly stops with Burnley which makes things a little bit difficult.”

Hull have been the surprise package of the Championship season so far.

There was an expectation that the club would stay away from the relegation fight this term but, if their early-season form continues, they could become dark horses for a shot at the play-offs.

Arveladze has been delighted with the start to the campaign but has remained grounded thus far.

“Out of 10? Eight, if you look at the points,” he responded when asked to rate the club’s season.

“Also, we are so close to not having many points.

“When you look at the seven points, the games have been so tight.

“On Saturday against Norwich, it was 2-0 at one point but it could have easily went to 2-2. I have to give credit to the boys that have come in as well.”

Prior to Acun Ilicali’s takeover in January, there had been a sour atmosphere around the MKM Stadium.

There was a widespread dislike of the previous club owners, the Allam family, with Ilicali’s arrival met with delight.

After getting to grips with the club and his role after being appointed midway through last campaign, Arveladze has praised the Hull supporters for their role in creating a positive feeling around the club.

“The effort the players put in is great for us as staff,” he said.

“When you see how that combines with the positivity from the supporters, it is a great energy for us. It hurts us when we don’t do well and we always look at the reasons why, when that happens.”

The Hull boss also had some words of praise for defender Jacob Greaves.

The player has been the subject of interest from fellow Championship side Middlesbrough, with the Tigers rejecting a £5m bid earlier this month.

The 21-year-old has continued to perform on the pitch and Arveladze added: “We are happy to have him here. Everything is positive, everything is good.

“I have just told him not to let the things around him affect his performance.

“He has two years left on his contract with his club. I don’t see the next 10 days to two weeks as dramatically [as others].

“It takes time for everyone and it may not go as quickly as we wish. I am glad that it doesn’t affect his performance.”

Last six games: Burnley LDWLDL; Hull City WLDWDL.

Referee: R Madley (Wakefield).