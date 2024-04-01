Collins brought on striker John McAtee and midfielder Adam Phillips, who were both ill in the build-up to the game, and McAtee responded with a quick-fire brace, his ninth and 10 League One goals of the season, before Luca Connell sealed victory with a third for the Tykes.

“There was no question that we needed more urgency in our play, we needed a bit more quality and that was the message at half-time,” Collins said after his side trailed to Joe Powell’s goal at the break.

“We felt that we had to make changes and we know that with Macca (McAtee) he brings that intensity which is what we love.

“Him and Adam Phillips both reported unwell yesterday and were unable to train, but it was great that they made themselves available.

“We know that a lot of the time it is about what you can do late on in games and to have them and to be able to bring on that sort of quality helped.”

Burton grabbed the lead eight minutes before the break when Joe Powell drove home from the edge of the box.

But McAtee, within nine minutes of being introduced, had fired in the equaliser before finding the bottom corner from Sam Cosgrove’s flick to put the visitors ahead.

A third followed for Barnsley after 69 minutes when Luca Connell was able to advance into the box and drive a low shot across Max Crocombe and into the bottom corner.