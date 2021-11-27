Burton Albion 2 Doncaster Rovers 0: Away troubles continue for Rovers and Richie Wellens

The defeat leaves Rovers in the relegation places and means they have still only picked up a single point away from home in League One this season.

Both sides struggled to create opportunities in the bitter and windy conditions but Albion started briskly looking to build on their midweek victory over Accrington.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a frustrating half it was Rovers keeper Pontus Dahlberg who was twice called upon to keep his side level as defenders Tom Hamer and Ryan Leak both tested him from scrappy situations inside the Doncaster penalty area.

DEFEAT: For Richie Wellens and Doncaster Rovers against Burton Albion. Picture: PA Wire.

Albion continued to press and they got their reward 10 minutes after the break when O’Connor’s curling free-kick evaded everyone inside the six-yard box and ended up in the back of the net.

Dahlberg denied Jonny Smith, who then saw an effort bounce back off the inside of the post, before Jebbison made it two acrobatically firing in from close range.