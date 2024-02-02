On the incoming front, the Reds secured the services of versatile left-sided defender Josh Earl from Fleetwood Town and were eyeing further pieces of incoming business - a centre-forward and central midfielder - ahead of last night’s deadline.

Reports had linked the Reds with a move for Blackburn Rovers striker Niall Ennis, who had a spell earlier in his career at Doncaster Rovers.

The Oakwell outfit did miss out on a midfield target in Sheffield Wednesday’s George Byers, who elected to join Blackpool.

Josh Earl, who has signed for Barnsley for an undisclosed fee from Fleetwood Town on a three-and-a-half year deal until June 2027. Picture courtesy of Barnsley FC.

Meanwhile, Sunderland were aiming to finally complete a loan deal to sign Reds midfielder Callum Styles, with a view to becoming permanent in the summer, while young defender Kapcer Lopata joined League One outfit Port Vale on loan for the rest of the campaign.

There was also the potential for some other players - although not leading ones - to head out in the final hours of the window.

Central defender Earl, who can also play at full-back or wing-back, has signed a three-and-a-half year deal.

On his new arrival, boss Neill Collins said: “He’s a very good player and a good age with good experience.

"I think it’s an area in the team where we need support. Josh can play as a left centre-back, left back and a left wing-back.

"So he’s the type of player who is really valuable at any level.

"When you have a good player who can play in different positions, it gives a lot of strings to your bow, so we’re absolutely delighted to have him.

"He will make our team and squad better.

"He was someone I was really impressed with when we scouted Fleetwood, so I am glad we’ve added him to our squad.”

And on the exit of Lopata, who started his career in England at Sheffield United, the Reds chief added: “I like Kacper as an option. He’s a very good centre-back.