Callum Howe a York City colossus in mixed-bag performance from Minstermen against Boreham Wood

York City played out an entertaining 2-2 draw in Neal Ardley’s first game in charge.

Here is how the home players rated:

Ryan Whitley - unconvincing at times but he made a good save from Angelo Balanta 5

Ryan Fallowfield - overlapped really well in the heat, made a goal and it could even have been two 7

Callum Howe - reunited with Neal Ardley he was a colossus at the back, seemingly winning every header, and almost scored with an outstanding volley 8

Tyler Cordner - badly at fault for the second equaliser having made a crucial goall-line clearance in the first half 6

Adam Crookes - did a steady job at left-back 6

PASS MASTER: Olly Dyson

Olly Dyson - his passing was a real first-half highlight and his volley might have won it late on but for Nathan Ashmore 7

Dan Batty - had to come off struggling with a calf problem at the end of a first half where his Football League pedigree was clear 6

Quevin Castro - Ardley calls him a "maverick" and he scored the second with a deflection 6

Kai Kennedy - came off the line to good effect for the opening goal 7

Dipo Akinyemi - big goal to get Ardley up and running 7

Maz Kouhyar - quiet at times but it took some great defending from Billy Sass-Davies to stop him winning it 6

Substitutes:

Paddy McLaughlin (for Batty, 45+7) - a solid performance in midfield 6

Alex Hurst (for Castro, 63) - had a big impact on the game after replacing Castro 6

Zanda Siziba (for Kenney, 63) - missed the target with a couple of good chances 5