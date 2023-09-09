Callum Howe a York City colossus in mixed-bag performance from Minstermen against Boreham Wood
The Minstermen had chances to win it and so did Boreham Wood in an entertaining encounter played in searing heat.
Here is how the home players rated:
Ryan Whitley - unconvincing at times but he made a good save from Angelo Balanta 5
Ryan Fallowfield - overlapped really well in the heat, made a goal and it could even have been two 7
Callum Howe - reunited with Neal Ardley he was a colossus at the back, seemingly winning every header, and almost scored with an outstanding volley 8
Tyler Cordner - badly at fault for the second equaliser having made a crucial goall-line clearance in the first half 6
Adam Crookes - did a steady job at left-back 6
Olly Dyson - his passing was a real first-half highlight and his volley might have won it late on but for Nathan Ashmore 7
Dan Batty - had to come off struggling with a calf problem at the end of a first half where his Football League pedigree was clear 6
Quevin Castro - Ardley calls him a "maverick" and he scored the second with a deflection 6
Kai Kennedy - came off the line to good effect for the opening goal 7
Dipo Akinyemi - big goal to get Ardley up and running 7
Maz Kouhyar - quiet at times but it took some great defending from Billy Sass-Davies to stop him winning it 6
Substitutes:
Paddy McLaughlin (for Batty, 45+7) - a solid performance in midfield 6
Alex Hurst (for Castro, 63) - had a big impact on the game after replacing Castro 6
Zanda Siziba (for Kenney, 63) - missed the target with a couple of good chances 5
Not used: Stott, Latty-Fairweather.