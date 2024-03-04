Cambridge United unveil ex-Leeds United, Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday boss as new head coach
The 44-year-old has sealed a return to management having been out of the game since November 2020, when he was sacked by Wednesday. He has penned a two-year deal at the Abbey Stadium and succeeds Neil Harris, who left the U’s for Millwall.
Cambridge’s owner Paul Barry said: “We are very pleased to welcome Garry as our next head coach. This follows a thorough process and three separate interviews with owners, board and senior staff from across the Club last week where Garry emerged as our unanimous choice.
“He is a coach of high pedigree, has managed at the top level and impressed us all with his leadership skills, clarity of thinking and his analysis of Cambridge United - both the squad and the club. Although he has had opportunities to get back into the game over recent times, he has been waiting for the right one. Like us, he sees this as a project and we are pleased he has decided to join us on the journey ahead.
“We do, of course, all recognise that there is the immediate challenge of securing our League One future after what has been a difficult period for everyone at the club, following Neil Harris’ unexpected and sudden departure.
“In many ways the season starts now. We have eleven games to go. We know what we need to do and we know that it will require a collective team effort with everyone playing their part in helping us get over the line - players, staff and fans. So let’s attack these next two months, get behind Garry and the team and get the Abbey rocking on Saturday.
“Finally, a big thank you to Barry and all the coaching staff. It’s undoubtedly been a tough two weeks that no one could have anticipated or planned for, but they have been a credit to the club in the way they have conducted themselves and lead the team with both professionalism and integrity.”
Monk rejuvenated Leeds after years of bottom-half finishes in the Championship but could not steer the Whites into the play-offs in the 2016/17 season. Following the seventh-placed finish, he left the club before returning to the dugout with Middlesbrough.
His tenure at the Riverside was a short one, although he bounced back with an admirable stint at Birmingham City. He later returned to Yorkshire with Wednesday but was unable to drag the Owls away from a relegation battle in the Championship.