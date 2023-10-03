Cambridge United v Barnsley FC: Rotherham United loanee is busy making up for lost time

The Barnsley loanee's time south of the border has not gone the way he would have wanted for one reason or another - but the Scot's loan move from neighbouring Rotherham United is a footballing lifeline he does not intend to waste.

McCart, who joined the Millers in the summer of 2022 from St Johnstone, said: "I had a really tough year with injuries at Rotherham.

"I never really got going and the manager made it clear at the start of this year that my game-time would be hard to come by with a lot of defenders at Rotherham.

Jamie McCart, who joined Barnsley on a season-long loan from Rotherham United at the end of the summer window. Picture courtesy of Barnsley FC.

"As soon as my agent told me that Barnsley were interested, it was a no-brainer, with the size of the club and opportunity to get promoted back to the Championship, everything about it seemed right.

"I came down here last year and it never went the way I wanted for one reason or another. This is a real opportunity to rack up as many minutes as possible and hopefully, as a by-product, the team do really well."

If Barnsley are to give themselves the best opportunity of returning to the second tier, their home form simply has to improve, with the Reds having been beaten four times already.

Fortunately, their away form has been much more impressive by way of three wins in four undefeated matches, with Barnsley's last league defeat on the travels being on Good Friday.

Given that, they will probably be happy to head down the A1 tonight - alongside a long weekend trip to Exeter.

Head coach Neill Collins said: "We know, moving forward, that we will need to improve our results at home and some aspects of our performance. But I believe we will do that.

"Cambridge will be tough. Like a lot of teams, they make their home ground very difficult (to play at) and it can be a daunting task. It's a good challenge, our players have stood up to that well (before) and must do so again."