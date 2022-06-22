The striker was given permission by the Reds to speak to the Hatters on Monday and after successfully undergoing a medical, he has now completed his move after making 157 appearances for the Reds.

The Hemel Hempstead-born player started his career at Kenilworth Road as a youngster.

Woodrow, one of the highest earners at Oakwell, was out of contract next summer, with the club conscious that the forward, who turns 28 in December, could have walked away for nothing in a year’s time.

Heading South: Barnsley captain Cauley Woodrow has joined Luton Town. Picture: Tony Johnson

With the club having been open in their pronouncements that cost-cutting is needed in the aftermath of relegation with the club faced with a shortfall of £7m to £8m after dropping into League One, sanctioning a move for the player would have made good business sense.

Further departures could well follow.

Woodrow said: “There has been ups and downs, but this football club, fan base, players and staff will be in my heart forever.

“I can’t thank everyone enough for their effort and support over the years and I have loved every minute of playing for Barnsley.”

Rovers deal: Former Hartlepool United midfielder Luke Molyneux has joined League 2 rivals Doncaster Rovers. Picture: Frank Reid

Meanwhile, the Reds are closing in on a deal to sign Bristol City defender Robbie Cundy, 25.

Doncaster Rovers have beaten off fierce competition to sign former Hartlepool United attacking midfielder Luke Molyneux – who becomes the club’s third summer arrival.

The ex-Sunderland player, 24, has penned a two-year deal and follows on from the addition of striker George Miller.

Molyneux spent the past three seasons at Pools and finished as their top scorer last term with 12 goals.

He had previously been linked with the likes of Barnsley, Derby, Portsmouth and Hearts.

Gary McSheffrey said: “He’s the intuition to go and be the match winner, but he’s got the work ethic to put the shift in as well.

“He’ll run all day for you, press from the front well but more importantly he comes to life when you get the ball.