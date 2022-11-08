Carabao Cup: When is the fourth round draw? Date, time and how to watch

Sheffield Wednesday face a long trip to managerless Southampton on Wednesday night while Leeds United visit Wolves in an all-Premier League affair on the same evening.

The Whites beat Barnsley 3-1 at Elland Road in round two while the Owls have yet to concede a goal in the competition after beating Sunderland 2-0 in the first round before a 3-0 success over Rochdale to set up a clash with Southampton.

When is the draw?

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 30: The Carabao Cup is seen pitchside prior to the Carabao Cup Round of 16 match between Chelsea and Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on October 30, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Both sides will be hoping to be in the hat when the fourth round draw is made on Thursday night, following the conclusion of Manchester United v Aston Villa at Old Trafford.

How can I watch?

Sky Sports will show the draw live after their coverage of Man United against Villa. Peter Schmeichel, who won the League Cup in 1992, and former Aston Villa striker Dion Dublin will conduct the draw.

When is the fourth round?

