Carabao Cup: When is the fourth round draw? Date, time and how to watch
Two Yorkshire sides remain in the Carabao Cup as the third-round action kicks off on Tuesday evening.
Sheffield Wednesday face a long trip to managerless Southampton on Wednesday night while Leeds United visit Wolves in an all-Premier League affair on the same evening.
The Whites beat Barnsley 3-1 at Elland Road in round two while the Owls have yet to concede a goal in the competition after beating Sunderland 2-0 in the first round before a 3-0 success over Rochdale to set up a clash with Southampton.
When is the draw?
Most Popular
Both sides will be hoping to be in the hat when the fourth round draw is made on Thursday night, following the conclusion of Manchester United v Aston Villa at Old Trafford.
How can I watch?
Sky Sports will show the draw live after their coverage of Man United against Villa. Peter Schmeichel, who won the League Cup in 1992, and former Aston Villa striker Dion Dublin will conduct the draw.
When is the fourth round?
The games will be played the week beginning December 19. The Premier League returns on Boxing Day but sides still in the Carabao Cup will be in action a few days after the World Cup final, which is scheduled for December 18. There is no break for League One clubs so it could be a busy month for the Owls if they get past Southampton.