Cardiff City v Huddersfield Town: Business not pleasure for Neil Warnock ahead of milestone fixture

UNDER different circumstances, what could well be Neil Warnock's final away game as a manager would be laced with sentiment.

The Huddersfield Town chief heads back to a club he knows well in Cardiff City, scene of some of his happiest times in a long and illustrious dug-out career, on Sunday lunch-time.

The 74-year-old will forever be remembered for taking the Bluebirds to the Premier League in 2017-18 and is also credited with bringing a club back together again by shrewd observers of Welsh football.

Cardiff followers are sure to recognise Warnock's contribution. The man himself heads to the Principality purely for business in a huge game in the season of the relegation-threatened Terriers.

Neil Warnock. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Warnock, who has goalkeeper Lee Nicholls back in the reckoning, said: "I will get sentimental after the game - whatever the result.

"I had such a fabulous time down there and I will be thanking them afterwards as they really got behind me and the fans were like a 'Twelfth Man'.

"But not during the game or before, we have just got to get on with it."

Town face a Cardiff side fresh from all but securing their safety after a dramatic late victory at fellow strugglers Rotherham United. on Thursday night.

A game which previously had the potential to be a seismic one in the context of the hosts' season will now be a much less tense occasion on their part.

But Warnock insists he is expecting the best version of his former club to turn up in their final home match of the season at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Warnock continued: "They will all want to win and that's how it should be. If I was in their situation, I'd want to win."We have to just focus on ourselves. I just want us to play. I don't mind what the result is as long as we play, I can't complain.

"It's when you don't play and don't get a result which is the disappointing thing.

"When I finish, I will miss the Championship. It's knowing that the bottom can beat the top."I don't know how many fixtures there are this weekend, but in 11 games, you could not put your money on any of those results.

"If two people picked 11 results, they'd only get six or seven right. I think it's the best league in the world."

Whatever happens in South Wales - and regardless of events elsewhere - Town's fate will remain in their own hands.

After finishing their away programme at Cardiff, Warnock's side are back in action on Thursday evening when they host another of his former clubs in boyhood side Sheffield United, who were promoted back to the Premier League in midweek.

Town finish the campaign a week on Monday with a potentially winner-takes-all clash with fellow strugglers Reading, who play host to rock-bottom Wigan Athletic today.

Warnock commented: "We have confounded some of the 'stats'. You just have to do your best, really and that's all you can do.

"I always thought it might come down to the last day and nothing really changes my opinion if I am honest.

"When you get letters from referees which apologise for not letting you have a goal (after the recent Sunderland game), you realise nothing is going to be straightforward and there's going to be twists and turns.

"It could be a decision that costs you or a mistake by somebody. You just don't know what is around the corner in the Championship."

Warnock must decide whether to restore Nicholls, out since New Year's Day, to his starting line-up or stick with loanee Tomas Vaclik.