Cardiff City v Huddersfield Town: Why Andre Breitenreiter is not getting preoccupied by the Championship table - for now

When talk turns to the league table, which currently possesses a chaotic look from basically the top ten downwards with around half of the division having to do varying amounts of work to get safe, the Huddersfield Town chief insists his thought process is elsewhere – for the time being.

Having only recently taken over, the 50-year-old, just two games into his Terriers tenure, is still getting to know his players and their technical and tactical capabilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two games in and it’s so far, so good. Town must negotiate a further three matches before a pause for the international break and for now at least, Breitenreiter’s main focus is ensuring that his players maintain their levels of performance.

Huddersfield Town head coach Andre Breitenreiter, pictured during Saturday's Championship derby with Leeds United. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Sustain the intensity and application that they showed against Leeds and Watford and results are likely to arrive hand in hand, the vastly-experienced coach has stressed.

Studying the table can wait, for now.

He said: "We have 11 games to play and it’s absolutely too early to speak about the table.

"We have to speak about our performances. And make the next steps for the next few weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When we stay in the league, then the table is very important and maybe earlier than the fourth of May. But it counts at the end.

"I have to, but to be honest, my first view is not on the table.

"For me, at this moment it’s important that the performance of the team is good and we can be very proud of them.

"The table is really important after the last match and then we will see and hopefully celebrate staying in this league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If we do the same things like in the last two, four or five games, then I am 100 per cent sure we can get the points we will need.

"We don’t expect to face teams like Leeds every week and must respect every opponent.

"But our team is good and we have high quality and high potential players.

"Some players who are inured will come back and maybe increase the quality of the team. I am totally positive with this."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town return to the venue where three points in their final away game of last season put them on the cusp of fulfilling a remarkable act of relegation escapology under Neil Warnock.

They face hosts who have taken seven points from the last available nine and triumphed 4-0 in the reverse fixture in West Yorkshire on a grim autumnal night for the Terriers.

Breitenreiter, who will be without Japanese international defender Yuta Nakayama with Radinio Balker again likely to be missing, added: "We know Cardiff are a technically good team and in good form at this moment.

"We always have respect for every opponent, but want to speak about our team and find solutions like against Watford and especially the first half against Leeds.