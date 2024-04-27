Two games remain for Michael Carrick’s side and that will be that. No play-offs, no late drama, merely an end to what has been a trying campaign.

Having found their groove under Carrick and marched into last season’s play-offs, Middlesbrough were expected to have another bite this term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, injuries, departures and sporadic struggles with form ensured they only managed a nibble.

Michael Carrick's Middlesbrough have struggled with injuries this season. Image: Stephen Pond/Getty Images

A trip to Cardiff City looms this weekend before the season ends on home turf against Watford. Carrick has quelled the notion that injury issues have been sparked by a change to the day-to-day operation, although admitted they are looking into their issues.

He said: “I think there’s been such a wide range of injuries that we’ve suffered this season. We haven’t changed training one bit from what we had last season, in terms of style, strategy or the things we do and when we do them.

"We didn’t have hardly any injuries last season doing it that way. I think injuries in general in the game have gone up anyway, and we’ve had such a wide variety of injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Whether it’s been impact injuries, twists, muscle injuries - some of which have actually been on contact after a push or whatever, so not necessarily just a fatigue element. There are so many different ways in which we’ve had them.

"It’s certainly something that we have looked at over the course of the season, and it’s ongoing. We always look at how we can get better and how we can be more efficient in all aspects - prehab, rehab or whatever it might be. So I’m not brushing it under the carpet by any means, but there is only so much you can do.”

Although disruptions to the squad have proved frustrating, Middlesbrough’s head coach remains confident they will be able to keep players available going forward.