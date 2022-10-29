A second-half collapse at Blackburn and a sub-standard home performance against Hull City aside, Rotherham have acquitted themselves well since Taylor took over from Paul Warne six games ago.

It culminated in what he believes was their best performance in that time at Coventry on Tuesday, despite the concession of a last-minute equaliser from the penalty spot.

Asked what he has been able to change in his brief spell in charge, Taylor responded: “Minor tweaks, encouragement, trust, belief. I think we’ve got a group of players that can maybe use the ball better than what they are doing currently.

Georgie Kelly celebrates scoring the winner for Rotherham against Huddersfield Town as Matt Taylor celebrated his first win in charge. (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If they’ve got more belief, more trust and more plans and ideas in their mind about where their outs are and where their spare men are.

“It’s not possession for the sake of possession, it’s forward possession, moving the ball forward to hurt the opposition which we’re moving towards.

“We can go direct, we can go more physical, we can be more connected. Six games in I’m getting closer to what my best 11 is.”

Assessing his time since stepping up from League One Exeter City, Taylor said: “I think we’ve done pretty well to be honest. We’ve been competitive in most games, those first couple of games we had very little influence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Millers' Conor Washington has his shot saved by Wigan's Ben Amos earlier this season. (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

“But the following four games we’ve been impressed with our direction, albeit I thought we were poor at the weekend against Hull, we came out second best too often. Overall, we’re starting to see signs of product, something we might have not had in the past.

“Hopefully the fans are getting an understanding of what we’re trying to achieve and what we’re working towards.

“We have to understand what we are. I listened to Michael Beale’s interview the other day and he said QPR who are top of the league are the underdogs, well if they’re the underdogs I don’t know where we’d be in the Championship football reckoning.

Advertisement Hide Ad