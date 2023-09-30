FOR ROTHERHAM United, it never seems to rain but pour when they hit the road for away matches.

Two heavy beatings in league and cup at Stoke City and an extremely poor performance at Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town have besmirched the landscape in particular this season, while preparations for away games have been anything but straightforward thus far in 2023-24 due to selection issues.

Another factor is thrown into the pot ahead of their latest road trip, with manager Matt Taylor serving a one-match touchline ban today after his third booking of the campaign last weekend.

Taylor will not be able to take his seat in the dug-out, but can address his players in the dressing room before kick-off and at half-time.

Rotherham United manager Matt Taylor. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Historically, well before Taylor's time at the club, travelsickness has afflicted the Millers badly at this level.

Taylor, whose side have not won on their travels since last November, accepts it has a psychological aspect. In terms of starting to remedy it, he believes that his side can help themselves in one important way.

Taylor, whose side have lost all five away matches in all competitions this term, letting in a total of 17 goals, said: "We have addressed it in meetings and communication. But life and football is about action and how you perform.





"For the length that Rotherham have been in the Championship (since promotion) and previously, we have really struggled away from home.

"Sometimes, you need a little bit of luck and know-how to ride out difficult moments away from home. One thing I have found in the first four (league away) games this season, we have been in the game at certain times, but not at the most important times and not when it has been level.

"It needs to be level for longer to put more pressure on the home team to change and force it. And then, when we have our spell, can we get ahead.

"It's understanding the importance of 'biting down on their gum shield' and riding a bit of a storm which you have to expect and encounter away from home and making sure when the game comes back around, you are in a good position to affect it."