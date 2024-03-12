The jig of delight for those 813 Reds followers heading out of Brunton Park after this was more to do with a spot of relief.

In the border city, Barnsley’s top-two hopes were not put out of bounds. Even if they were handed a scare against the division’s bottom club, who have now lost 24 games this season, their highest number of defeats in a season since 2014-15 with still some way to go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was certainly an opening half of firsts at Brunton Park, for sure.

Barnsley player Jon Russell celebrates after scoring the third goal during the Sky Bet League One match with Carlisle United at Brunton Park. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images).

The long-suffering Carlisle faithful were treated to the rarest of beasts, a league goal for the Cumbrians on home soil in the opening period - for the first time since the opening game of the season no less.

If that did not indicate the travails that Carlisle have endured this season, nothing would.

Barnsley, again looking unconvincing and hesitant at the back, gave the struggling hosts plenty of early encouragement before getting their act together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those home supporters present on a drizzling evening were rewarded just ten minutes in when a misjudgement at the back following Jack Robinson’s header was seized upon by Luke Armstrong, who finished tidily after being left unchecked.

The goal was his first in Cumbria following his move from Harrogate Town and followed his maiden goal for the club against the same opponents in January.

Barnsley, out of sorts, needed something special to get back on terms with another milestone goal.

It arrived from Jordan Williams on 33 minutes, with his howitzer being too much for former Barnsley target and Bradford City keeper Harry Lewis as the Reds captain picked an opportune moment to record his first goal for the Reds in 2023-24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It changed the momentum of the game and Carlisle were not the same after as Barnsley took over.

John McAtee put the Reds in front early in the second half and the returning Jon Russell’s 76th-minute header, his fourth goal of the season, finished things off nicely against a Carlisle side who are winless at home since New Year’s Day.

Neill Collins made four changes and one was certainly headturning, with former Cumbrians striker Sam Cosgrove handed a start at the expense of top-scorer Devante Cole, dropped to the bench after a seven-match scoreless sequence. He justified that decision with a tireless stint.

Russell came in for the suspended Herbie Kane, his first start in a month, while Ben Killip lined up for the first time since December with Liam Roberts out with an injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Corey O’Keeffe was also rewarded for his cameo against Lincoln, starting from the off ahead of Jamie McCart.

Armstrong’s early strike gave United all the encouragement they needed and the opening twenty-odd minutes represented a worry for Barnsley, coming after the weekend.

It gave the hosts something to hold onto and they fought ferociously to maintain their precious advantage, winning their fair share up top through

Armstrong and competing well for second balls in the midfield where they held sway, with the Reds looking spooked for a spell and decidedly vulnerable at the back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A couple of low drives from Harrison Neal were grasped by Killip before Barnsley eventually took the hint and livened up.

Williams’s strike was certainly the catalyst as Barnsley showed poise and threat in the final 15 minutes of the half as they pinned the lowly hosts back.

McAtee, operating just to the left of Cosgrove with Adam Phillips on the right, went close to putting the visitors ahead, heading against the bar following a sublime Phillips cross with the outside of his foot.

Barnsley were starting to paint pretty pictures with former Reds target and Bradford City custodian Harry Lewis forcing into making an excellent save to tip over Cosgrove’s long-ranger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The visitors suddenly did not want half-time to come, but Carlisle definitely did.

The onus was on Barnsley to start the second period as they finished the first and they took the hint, and only a fine saving challenge from veteran defender Paul Huntington denied McAtee.

Attacking the Waterworks End, the Reds soon had reason to cheer.

Phillips found Connell, whose fine slide-rule pass picked out Cosgrove, who had peeled away intelligently to the right.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He showed the steadiness to pick out McAtee at the far post and he could hardly miss for his 11th goal of the season.

Carlisle weren’t quite finished with Jon Mellish firing wide in front of the Warwick Road End before Jack Diamond saw his effort turned away by Killip, while at the other end, McAtee almost sealed it, with Lewis saving with his legs after the forward had been found nicely by Phillips.

Both sets of supporters joined in a minutes’ applause in the 59th minute in memory of Barnsley born former Carlisle coach David Wilkes, who passed away last summer. Wilkes was also an ex-Reds player.

Russell sealed victory with a far-post header from Corey O’Keeffe’s cross, the gloss on a rewarding visit to the border city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were still nerves late on after substitute Dan Butterworth reduced the arrears from Armstrong’s pass. The Reds held out amid late home pressure.

Carlisle United: Lewis; Emmanuel, Lavelle (Barclay 86), Huntington, Mellish, Robinson; Neal, McGeouch (Butterworth 81), Charters (McCalmont 74); Armstrong, Diamond (Gibson 81). Unused substitutes: Breeze, Armer, Maguire.

Barnsley: Killip; Williams, de Gevigney, Earl; O’Keeffe, Russell, Connell, Phillips (Cole 60), Cadden; McAtee (Grant 74), Cosgrove (Marsh 73). Unused substitutes: Ravenhill, Benson, Cotter, McCart.

Referee: E Duckworth (Preston).