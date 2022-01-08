Carlisle United v Bradford City: Derek Adams hoping duo can deliver goals for Bantams

Dion Pereira could make his debut at Carlisle United in League Two today with a brief to score coming off the right, but the forward combination at Holker Street gave most encouragement.

Lee Angol and Andy Cook played together for only the fourth time this season and both scored in what was the partnership’s third victory.

“We’ve seen by the goalscoring chats and the stats that when certain players have played, it’s given us an advantage,” reflected manager Derek Adams.

Bradford City's Andy Cook. Picture: PA

“The way they combined, one’s better at different things than the other and that makes the partnership very good. We’ve got 24 games to play now and they will both have a big role to play for us.

“The only one that’s out (now) is Abo Eisa (plus captain Niall Canavan at the other end of the field).”

Cook’s ratio of a goal every other game makes it all the more frustrating he has only played 16 in League Two this season.

“Andy’s never been super-fit, I can tell you that having seen him in pre-season training,” said Adams, “but one thing he can do that a lot of people can’t is put the ball in the net. He’s fabulous at that.

“Andy’s always wanting to improve his game and he’s had to do that. He’s certainly helped his body shape and his workrate has been very good since we came in.

“He’s always wanting to be on the end of a cross or get a shot off early.”

Adams said on Thursday there had been no offers for any of his players, despite rumoured interest in midfielder Elliott Watt.