Carlisle United v Bradford City: How to get tickets for second leg of League One play-off semi-final

Bradford City have released ticket information for the second leg of their play-off semi-final against Carlisle United.

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 13th May 2023, 18:07 BST
Updated 13th May 2023, 18:07 BST

The Bantams will welcome the Cumbrians to the University of Bradford Stadium tomorrow (May 14), before making the trip to Carlisle on May 20. Over 20,000 fans are expected to be in attendance for the first leg, which suggests there will also be a healthy away following when it is Bradford’s turn to travel.

Tickets will go on sale to supporters with 1,380 loyalty points or more at 9am on Monday, May 15. The Bantams have been allocated a total of 1,886 tickets and any tickets remaining after the initial sale will be made available for season ticket holders to buy from 9am on Tuesday, May 16. Tickets will then go on general sale, subject to availability, from 9am on Wednesday, May 17.

Bradford have confirmed tickets will not be posted out and instead will be available to collect from the Burlington Street Box office from 9am on May 17 or from Brunton Park, Carlisle’s ground, on the day of the match. Anyone who purchases a ticket will be awarded 20 loyalty points.

Image: Stu Forster/Getty ImagesImage: Stu Forster/Getty Images
The Burlington Street Box Office will remain open across regular business hours over the next week due to meet increased staffing demands with the Valley Parade Ticket Office inside the Bradford City Store closed.

Tickets will be available to purchase via the Bradford City ticketing website but can also be bought in person at the ticket office over the phone by calling 01274 770012.

