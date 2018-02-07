Carlos Carvalhal promises ‘big hug’ for former boss Dejphon Chansiri on Sheffield Wednesday return

SWANSEA CITY manager Carlos Carvalhal admits he will be going ‘home’ after his side booked an FA Cup fifth round tie at former club Sheffield Wednesday.

Swansea demolished Notts County 8-1 at the Liberty Stadium in Tuesday night’s fourth round replay to ensure easy progression to the next stage.

Swansea City manager Carlos Carvalhal, pictured at the Liberty Stadium on Tuesday before his side's 8-1 demolition of League Two Notts County. Picture: Simon Galloway/PA

First-half braces from Tammy Abraham and Nathan Dyer, as well as second-half efforts from Kyle Naughton, Wayne Routledge, Tom Carroll and debutant Daniel James, saw Swansea cruise towards a last-16 tie at Hillsborough.

Noor Husin gave County brief hope, making it 3-1 after 35 minutes, but the League Two promotion contenders were blown away on a freezing night in south Wales.

Carvalhal left Championship strugglers Wednesday on Christmas Eve after spending two-and-a-half years in South Yorkshire, owner Dejphon Chansiri appointing relative unknown Jos Luhukay as his replacement.

Carvalhal and Chansiri always enjoyed a warm relationship during their time working together and the former Owls boss insisted he was looking forward to meeting his former employer again.

I do not have anything to prove, in fact the exact opposite. I have a fantastic relationship with the chairman and I will give him a big hug. Carlos Carvalhal

“I feel that I will be back home,” Carvalhal said. “I was very happy there, my second season was the best rating of points in the last 50 years, and we also had the third best record of points in the club’s history.

“We achieved two play-offs, one final and one semi-final - something very strong in my opinion.

“I do not have anything to prove, in fact the exact opposite. I have a fantastic relationship with the chairman (Chansiri) and I will give him a big hug.

“Some people were not happy but when they put emotion aside they know we gave everything to the club.”