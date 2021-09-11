Carlos Corberan

Town;s four-match unbeaten run in the Championship came to an end as another form side in the Potters cashed on two defensive aberrations from the visitors to secure three points.

The Terriers, backed by a travelling support of 1,414 fans in the Potteries, had taken the lead early in the second period on 47 minutes, courtesy of an unlikely outlet in Harry Toffolo, who netted a rebound after home keeper Joe Bursik saved a free-kick from Sorba Thomas.

It was the defender's first goal since December.

But a lack of concentration at the back a couple of minutes later enabled Stoke to level when ex-Barnsley striker Jacob Brown planted a free header from a corner from the impressive Mario Vrancic past Lee Nicholls.

Fine close control from Vrancic was at the heart of Stoke’s winner on 63 minutes with Matty Pearson proceeding to divert his low centre into his own net in a wretched moment for the big defender.

But despite the setback, Corberan took solace in the efforts of his side in open play.

Corberan, whose side visit Blackpool on Tuesday, said: “I liked the team more in the second half than the first, but it is true we conceded two goals in that half.

“I thought we controlled more of the game, but we let things happen for their goals that can’t happen.

“They are important minutes once you score, and unfortunately we didn’t defend a set piece well.

"We knew as a team how important they are at set-pieces and they have scored many goals.

“Once they defended deeper, it became more difficult.

“We had to close the middle of the pitch to stop supply to their two good strikers and we did that, but we pressed more aggressively in the second half to create more chances.”

“In the first half we defended more than attacked, but we created chances in the second half.

"After the own goal, we reacted positively and tried to get another goal. Unfortunately we couldn’t take one of the chances we created.

“Now we have to look at ourselves and why we didn’t get something from the game, although we showed we can compete.”

"The second goal came at a moment when they were not creating chances and we were controlling the game.