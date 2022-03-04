Carlos Corberan hails a 'serious' display from dominant Huddersfield Town

A quick-fire start saw Town net two early goals inside the first seven minutes through Danel Sinani and Tom Lees and the latter added his second - and the hosts' third - on 72 minutes to crown a dominant victory over bottom-placed Posh.

In the process, Town extended their unbeaten sequence to 18 matches and while several rivals below them have games in hand, Corberan’s side have points on the board.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On his side’s display, Corberan, who was able to hand Tino Anjorin a debut from the bench, said: “The team performed in a really serious way and it was a team playing with a lot of maturity, determination and intensity from the beginning of the game and putting the result more clear from the first actions of the game.

Carlos Corberan issues instructions to his Huddersfield Town players in the win over Peterborough United. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

“We started very well in the first minutes and dominated the ball and controlled the game.

“In general, it was one of the best performances I have seen in the team. The intention of the game was to play with a lot of intensity from the first minute.

“We went onto the pitch with the right mentality and did not give any type of feeling to the opponent that they could come into the game. We showed our supporters that we had the right mentality in the game.

“If we go on the pitch without the right mentality, we will suffer. The Championship always challenges you.

“We must leave everything we have on the pitch. If we give everything and achieve the result, fantastic. If not, then we must keep improving to take another step in the next game.”

There were several individual ticks in the box for Town, with the recalled Sinani finding the net with a beauty and setting up Lees’ second.

Lees, for his part, scored two goals in a senior game for the first time in his long career.

It all served as the perfect boost for the Terriers ahead of Monday night’s FA Cup tie at Nottingham Forest.

The victors will secure a glamour quarter-final home date with Liverpool later this month.

On Sinani and Lees, Corberan continued: “Sometimes, players who are not Championship players suffer a little bit in the adaptation.

“Especially for Sinani, who had a lot of games in a row and he was one player who also never had a normal pre-season and couldn’t use any of the international breaks to recover as he was always travelling and playing games.

“At some point, I knew Sinani would need refreshing and that is why in the previous two games he was helping the team from the bench.

“But it is true that it is important to have the best Sinani to help the team get the points. I am pleased because he is a lovely guy and very hard-working with a special mentality.”

On Lees’s headed goals, both from corners, he said: “It is always important in football to use the free moments to score a goal. We created positive positions in attack and used the set-pieces.