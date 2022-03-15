Carlos Corberan on Huddersfield Town trio Carel Eiting, Josh Koroma and Tino Anjorin

Carlos Corberan

Eiting, who joined the club for the rest of the season from Belgian outfit Genk at the end of January to link up with Town for a second spell, is nursing a slight foot problem.

Ryan Schofield, Alex Vallejo and Rolando Aarons remain sidelined, but there are no fresh issues from last Friday's draw at West Brom aside from the club's long-termers still being out.

After visiting the New Den to face a Millwall side who are unbeaten in their past seven matches at league level - with the Lions having lost just once in their past ten Championship outings - Town have less than 72 hours recovery before taking the field against second-placed Bournemouth on Saturday.

On his injury news ahead of the trip to the capital, Corberan said: "It is the same situation and fortunately, we have the same players available.

"Eiting is going to try and train today (Tuesday) as he had a small problem in his foot that didn't allow him to make normal training.

"Depending on if he trains today, he could be available.

"(Josh) Koroma has completed normal training - and trained one day before West Brom too. He will be an option for the squad and we can decide whether we can put him on the bench.

"To have the majority of the group available and the more players we have, the stronger we will be. The only (new) doubt is Eiting.

"It's positive to feel the full (current) group will be available for any type of game."

Meanwhile, Corberan has stressed that loan recruit Tino Anjorin is still not ready to be handed an opportunity from the start as he continues to gradually gain match fitness.

Brought in on deadline-day, Anjorin initially remained at parent club Chelsea to continue the final stages of his rehabilitation from a metatarsal injury sustained on loan at Lokomotiv Moscow before starting work with Town's medical and conditioning staff late last month.

Anjorin made his debut from the bench in the recent home win over Peterborough and has made three substitute appearances for the Terriers thus far.

On Blackman and Anjorin, who signed on loan for the rest of the season, Corberan added: "I think we can't talk about starting him at the moment because he was out for a long time and the more he plays, the less he is able to train. We are seeing him grow from the minutes and the training he is getting.