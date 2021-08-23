The Spanish coach says football has a responsibility to support its former players suffering from the disease and look into what part heading the ball has played in it.

Terriers legend Frank Worthington died in March after suffering from the disease, and in the last week it has been revealed that both Law and McDermott have it too.

Law won the Ballon d'Or in 1964, eight years after making his professional debut for Huddersfield as a 16-year-old, then the club's youngest debutant. He scored 22 goals in 91 appearances for the club before joining Manchester City for a then-British record £55,000, and later played for Torino and Manchester United.

TERRIER: Denis Law began his career at Huddersfield Town

Perhaps his greatest feat in a Town shirt counted for nothing when a 1961 FA Cup tie against Luton Town was abandoned with Law having scored six goals.

It was as a Town player that he won the first of 55 Scotland caps, scoring on his debut against Wales in 1958. Another 29 goals would follow.

McDermott was best known for his time as a Liverpool player, but was Lee Clark's assistant manager at Huddersfield for four years from 2008 to 2012.

"Denis Law was a legend at Huddersfield Town, and after in British football too but first of all at our club," said Corberan proudly.

"I wish him and Terry McDermott well because like I always say, once a Terrier, always a Terrier.

"When a player has been a legend at this club we always send them all our support, not just me, the whole club."

"Sometimes it's difficult to find the aspects that are causing these types of situations but in football we always need to look into it," said Corberan. "It could be too many headers when you are too young.