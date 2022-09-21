Corberan, who led the Terriers to the Championship play-off final earlier this year, announced his shock resignation at Huddersfield at the beginning of July.

The 39-year-old was appointed in July 2020 and after a 20th-placed finish in his first season, he guided the club to third in the table last term.

The Terriers lost 1-0 to Nottingham Forest in the play-off final, with Corberan leaving the club three weeks before the start of the 2022-23 campaign.

“After the promotion with Leeds, I received a call from Huddersfield and I spent two seasons with the team until this summer,” he told AS in Spain.

"I ended the contract that linked us because I wanted to aspire to an ambitious club in sporting achievements and that was the reason why Olympiacos arrived six weeks ago.”

Corberan joined Olympiacos on August 1. After a run of just two wins from 11 games, the club announced his departure on Sunday.

”The first objective was fulfilled, which was to put the team in the Europa League and then, obviously, those games came with league games for the start of the league. When you sign with Olympiacos you know that it is a winning club, where you have to get the results and they give you time and not the other way around,” he added of his departure from the Greek club.

Carlos Corberan left Huddersfield in July.

“There are clubs that give you time to achieve results and others in which it is the results that allow you to have the time to express the idea of playing that will continue to allow you to achieve results.