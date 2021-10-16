Carlos Corberan praises Huddersfield Town's energy and mentality in 2-0 win over Hull City

DELIGHTED: Huddersfield Town head coach Carlos Corberan

The game was a bitty, scrappy affair which the Terriers came out on top of thanks to a goal bundled in by Tom Lees and one caressed into the net by Duane Holmes.

But it was never easy for them, with Hull fighting until the end despite their poor start to the season.

"The game was exactly what I was expecting," said coach Corberan, whose team moved up to sixth in the Championship.

"I knew the level of energy of Hull would be very high but I knew the level of our players would be high to.

"The start was fantastic, defending well and showing a lot of possibilities in attack, creating opportunities and dominating the game.

"Sometimes goals affect a bit how you attack how you focus to defend and (after the opening goal) the opponent started to be more brave to try to attack and take more risks playing from the back.

"We pressed well sometimes, sometimes they broke the press.

"They played with a different shape that I wasn't expecting (having beaten Middlesbrough with a back three in their previous game, they went 4-3-1-2), wingers attacking in the middle and it was difficult to match in the press but I think our mentality was good."

Huddersfield made a big effort to tighten up defensively over the summer and it paid off again with another clean sheet. Matty Pearson was outstanding at the back, well supported by Lees.

Even so, the longer it stayed at 1-0, the more nervous Corberan became. It was the 74th minute before Holmes settled the game.

"We were strong defence and I think in the second half we were even stronger," said Corberan.

"We used some good counter-attacks that could have allowed us to score but it's true with the passing of the minutes I felt the result could be at risk and the second goal was key for me to get the three points.