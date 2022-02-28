Huddersfield Town boss Carlos Corberan provides injury updates on Chelsea loanee Tino Anjorin, Tom Lees and Pipa

On Friday, the Terriers host relegation-threatened Peterborough United before travelling to Nottingham Forest in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Monday, March 7.

Lees, Pipa and Chelsea loanee Anjorin - who has yet to feature for the Terriers since his deadline day move from the European Champions - are all expected to be available for both fixtures after missing Saturday's 2-0 victory over Birmingham City.

Huddersfield temporarily moved into the automatic promotion places on Saturday but sit third after Bournemouth came from behind to defeat Stoke City.

TOM LEES: Is set to return for Huddersfield this week. Picture: Getty Images

Lees missed the trip to St Andrew's with a head knock while Pipa was not risked as he had only recovered from a groin problem.

Now Corberan is set to be bolstered by the return of all three players ahead of another big week for the Terriers.

“After the situation where [Lees] received a cut on the front of the head…he didn’t have a concussion so he’s going to be available for the next game, but he was feeling that it was going to be very difficult to head the ball," said Corberan following Saturday's win over Birmingham.

“In a game where we were going to have a lot of aerials, the best decision was to protect him and play with [Levi] Colwill.

DEBUT: Tino Anjorin could play his first game for Huddersfield Town this week. Picture: Getty Images.

“The recovery of Pipa has been excellent. He was training yesterday but it was not enough to be ready to help the team, but I think the normal situation is that he should complete a normal week next week and he is going to be available for the next game.