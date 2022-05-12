Carlos Corberan provides updates on Huddersfield Town trio Lewis O'Brien, Sorba Thomas and Matty Pearson

Influential midfielder O'Brien missed the Terriers' final Championship game against Bristol City last weekend due to a hip issue, but will return to training today ahead of the start of Town's Championship play-off campaign on Friday evening.

Key winger Thomas and former Hatters defender Pearson will also take part in training today, but won't start in tomorrow night's play-off semi-final first leg at Kenilworth Road.

Pearson injured his knee in training early last month, while Thomas picked up a knee injury in the Easter Monday win at Middlesbrough.

Huddersfield Town's Lewis O'Brien, above. Picture: George Wood/Getty Images.

Corberan, whose side welcome Luton in the second leg on Monday evening, with the turnaround being a quick one, said: "The situation is positive with the squad. We are going to make one more training (session) today to allow me to see which players can be available.

"O'Brien is going to make the training and if O'Brien trains well, he will be available. If O'Brien is not training well because he feels the problem, I will make the decision that we did in the previous week.

"Sorba Thomas is going to make training, but of course, it is a long time without training with the group. But it is important that these characters are close to the team right now.

"There's no chance (of Thomas or Pearson starting), because they have been long-term injuries. But the fact that have been working hard means that if they complete the session today, it will be something positive because it means that there are in a good way in terms of their recovery."

Luke Berry, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Elijah Adebayo and Fred Onyedinma are likely to miss out for Luton, who have extended the loan of emergency loanee Matt Ingram.

The Hull City keeper joined Luton to provide cover due to an injury crisis in goal for the Hertfordshire club.