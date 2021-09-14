Huddersfield Town's Rolando Aarons. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

The former Newcastle United player has struggled to make a consistent impact since arriving from the north east in January, chiefly due to fitness and injury issues.

Aarons, 25, whose deal runs until the summer of 2023, missed the start of the campaign with a knee injury and has latterly been suffering from a stomach bag.

He has made some appearances for the club’s B team and been named on the bench for two first-team matches this term, while also being selected as the 19th man for Town’s recent home game with Reading.

Head coach Corberan, speaking ahead of the Championship trip to Blackpool, said: "His first period with us was a very positive period because he was helping the team in one situation which we did not have, specifically with wingers to play.

"In one period of time, until his injury, he was one of the first 11 payers because he arrived as one player to cover that position. It was clear that medically he was able to help the team. But after three games, I remember him making one of the best games from the bench at Luton, he had one injury in the next week which stopped all the progress we had with him.

In the summer, he was one of the players who started to get ready himself, but unfortunately, he got one problem in the knee that did not allow him to continue.

“But it is important he is not frustrated, you just need to keep your mind positive to recovery your level and positive dynamic to start to perform well.

"As soon as he starts performing better, he will be one more option that we have got.”

Meanwhile, Corberan has tipped new loan singing Mipo Odubeko to bring something to the table and make an impact in his time at Huddersfield and is happy to place his trust in the West Ham teenager.

On Odubeko, who made his debut from the bench late on in Saturday’s game at Stoke, he added: "He's not been here long and you always look at what a player's habits are.

"He's not played in the league before, but I think he's very useful and can help the team, which is why we brought him on the other day when we needed a goal. He has very good skills and I trust a lot in him. He's a very young player and needs to develop a bit, but he has skills that you can't teach.