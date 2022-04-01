Carlos Corberan's relief as Huddersfield Town avoid another West Bromwich Albion moment

Playing against 10 men with Hull City's Tom Eaves sent off for a second yellow card on the stroke of half-time, Harry Toffolo scored the only goal of the game when a Matt Ingram saved from Tom Lees bounce off him and into the net.

But Allahyar Sayyadmanesh so nearly equalised with one of the last touches of the game, and Corberan conceded that to drop two points that way for the second Friday-night game on the trot could have been hugely damaging.

"Oof!" said Corberan when asked about the chance. "You can imagine my feelings.

RELIEF: Huddersfield Town coach Carlos Corberan at full-time

"I was thinking our head had many chances like that one but unfortunately we could only score one. When you see the opponent have a big chance in the last second, it was very important to see the ball go out.

"Some parts of the game are not tactical because tactics have gone out of the window. The opposition put more strikers on and more players into the box and the game starts to be more chaotic and there are more risks for the opponent.

"What allows you to keep the result is the mentality of the players and the sacrifices they make and solve the things that are impossible for me to manage.

"It was very important not to concede."

Corberan felt to draw in those circumstances could have been as damaging as the 2-2 at West Bromwich Albion, when Huddersfield were 2-0 up after 85 minutes. That had a knock-on effect which lasted until the international break.

"For me it was very, very necessary to stop," said Corberan of the two-week pause. "Football is a sport where emotions have a lot of impact. The draw with West Bromwich created a little bit of nerves with the players because when you feel you have got a win and you get a draw, sometimes these things affect the confidence of the players.

"After that game we had two consecutive defeats. Today it was key to break this dynamic and go into the last part of the season with the highest level of confidence we are going to need to compete in the best way we can.

"The target was three points against Hull and we did enough good things to achieve it.

"The mentality of the players was very important."