Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou drops telling Stephen Welsh transfer hint amid Sheffield Wednesday interest

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has revealed he is open to players leaving the club on deadline day if they have not had regular game time this season.

Sheffield Wednesday have been linked with Celtic’s Stephen Welsh, the 23-year-old centre back, who has made just six appearances in all competitions for the SPFL leaders this term. The Owls lost central defender Mark McGuinness earlier this month after he was recalled by parent club Cardiff City.

Celtic, who sit nine points clear at the top of the Scottish top flight, have added four new players in this window and, while not naming specific individuals, Postecoglou is happy for players on the fringes to seek a move elsewhere.

Welsh firmly fits that bracket having made his last league appearance for the club in October. Owls boss Darren Moore revealed on Saturday he would be prepared to bolster his side right up until the deadline while it is understood at least one new arrival is expected at Hillsborough today.

Sydney FC's Max Burgess (L) and Celtic FC's Stephen Welsh fight for the ball during the Sydney Super Cup football match between Celtic FC and Sydney FC at the Allianz Stadium in Sydney on November 17, 2022. (Photo by DAVID GRAY/AFP via Getty Images)

Of potential departures from Celtic Park, Postecoglou said: “We have already brought in players to insulate us if guys who have not played a lot of football for us find other opportunities. It has to suit all parties obviously. We will see what happens over the next few hours.