Celtic have confirmed the departure of former Leeds United midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi.

The 27-year-old first arrived in British football in January 2018, penning a four-and-a-half-year deal with Leeds after sealing a switch from Gamba Osaka. However, the Japan international failed to make his mark in West Yorkshire.

He was immediately loaned out to Cultural Leonesa before returning for Marcelo Bielsa’s first pre-season at the helm.

Despite earning praise from the Argentine, Ideguchi could not force his way into the picture and was loaned out again, this time to SpVgg Greuther Fürth.

Former Leeds United midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi has left Celtic. Image: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Gamba Osaka eventually brought Ideguchi back on a permanent basis but he was given another UK opportunity when Celtic swooped in 2022. He was handed a lengthy deal by the Scottish giants, who were led by current Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou at the time.

First-team minutes once again proved hard to come by and a loan move to Avispa Fukuoka was sanctioned last year. He has now left Celtic permanently, joining reigning J.League champions Vissel Kobe.