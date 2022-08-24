Champions League and Europa League draws: Date, how to watch and who Chelsea, Liverpool, Man City, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Man United can face

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Seven English clubs will take part in the competitions with Chelsea, Liverpool, Man City and Tottenham Hotspur competing in the Champions League while Arsenal and Man United are in the Europa League and West Ham will take part in the Europa Conference League.

Ahead of the draws this week, here’s all you need to know…

When are they?

Real Madrid's French forward Karim Benzema carries out the Champions League trophy prior to the UEFA Super Cup football match between Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt in Helsinki, on August 10, 2022. Picture: JAVIER SORIANO/AFP via Getty Images.

The 2022-23 UEFA Champions League group stage draw takes place in Istanbul on Thursday and will be streamed live on UEFA.com from 5pm in the UK.

So far, 29 teams have qualified for the group stage via their domestic league position or through qualifying rounds. The final qualifiers will take place on Wednesday night with Dinamo Zagreb, Bodo/Glimt, Tranbzonspor, Copenhagen, PSV and Rangers the final six sides vying for the three remaining places.

The Europa League and Europa Conference League draws will take place on Friday, starting with the Europa League at 12pm and the Europa Conference League at 1.30pm. A number of qualifying ties have yet to take place for both competitions. Both of those will also be streamed by UEFA.

All draws will see teams put into eight groups of four based on their club coefficient rankings.

Teams

So far 29 teams are in the Champions League draw, they are: Real Madrid (ESP), Eintracht Frankfurt (GER), Manchester City (ENG), AC Milan (ITA), Bayern München (GER), Paris Saint-Germain (FRA), Porto (POR), Ajax (NED), Liverpool (ENG), Chelsea (ENG), Barcelona (ESP), Juventus (ITA), Atlético de Madrid (ESP), Sevilla (ESP), RB Leipzig (GER), Tottenham Hotspur (ENG), Borussia Dortmund (GER), Salzburg (AUT), Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR), Inter (ITA), Napoli (ITA), Sporting CP (POR), Bayer Leverkusen (GER), Marseille (FRA), Club Brugge (BEL), Celtic (SCO), Benfica (POR), Maccabi Haifa (ISR), Viktoria Plzeň (CZE).

So far, 19 teams are confirmed to be in the Europa League group stage draw: Roma (ITA), Manchester United (ENG), Arsenal (ENG), Lazio (ITA), Braga (POR), Feyenoord (NED), Rennes (FRA), Real Sociedad (ESP), Real Betis (ESP), Union Berlin (GER), Freiburg (GER), Nantes (FRA), Monaco (FRA), Sturm Graz (AUT), Union Saint-Gilloise (BEL), Midtjylland (DEN), Red Star Belgrade (SER), Dynamo Kyiv (UKR), Qarabag FK (AZE).

13 more teams will join the draw, with the losers of the final three Champions League qualifying ties joining the winners from Thursday’s 10 Europa League Europa League qualifying ties.

In the Europa Conference League, Swedish side Djurgårdens IF will be joined by the 10 losers of the Europa League qualifiers while 21 other UEFA Europa Conference League play-off winners will enter the draw.

Key dates

Champions League

Matchday 1: 6/7 SeptemberMatchday 2: 13/14 SeptemberMatchday 3: 4/5 OctoberMatchday 4: 11/12 OctoberMatchday 5: 25/26 OctoberMatchday 6: 1/2 November

Round of 16: 14/15/21/22 February & 7/8/14/15 March 2023Quarter-finals: 11/12 & 18/19 April 2023Semi-finals: 9/10 & 16/17 May 2023Final: 10 June 2023Europa League and Europa Conference League

Matchday 1: 8 September 2022Matchday 2: 15 September 2022Matchday 3: 6 October 2022Matchday 4: 13 October 2022Matchday 5: 27 October 2022Matchday 6: 3 November 2022

Knockout round play-offs: 16 & 23 FebruaryRound of 16: 9 & 16 March 2023Quarter-finals: 13 & 20 April 2023Semi-finals: 11 & 18 May 2023