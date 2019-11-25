Champions League – Harry Kane’s presence rules out move to Tottenham for Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Jose Mourinho has said there is “no chance” of Tottenham Hotspur signing Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The 38-year-old, currently a free agent following his exit from LA Galaxy in the last few weeks, has been linked with a move to Spurs given his strong connection with Mourinho.

Mourinho has worked with Ibrahimovic at Inter Milan and Manchester United, but will not be bringing him to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Portuguese says it does not make sense when he has Harry Kane at his disposal.

“You are right about the connection, we have more than a connection,” Mourinho said when asked whether he would be trying to sign the Swede.

“I would say also passion and understanding, an amazing player and an amazing guy, but I would say no. No chance.

“We have the best striker in England, we have one of the top two or three strikers in the world, it doesn’t make any sense for a striker of Zlatan’s dimension, obviously in his late 30s, but still a striker that can play in any club in the world.

“It doesn’t make sense to come to a club where we have Harry Kane.”

It has been a hectic first week for Mourinho at the Spurs helm following his appointment last week.

After his unveiling to the media on Thursday, he had his first game 48 hours later at West Ham – which Spurs won 3-2 – and is now preparing for a Champions League clash with Olympiacos tonight.

Sergio Aguero will miss next month’s Manchester derby after being ruled out for “a few weeks” with a thigh injury.

The Manchester City striker hobbled out of the champions’ Premier League win over Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Manager Pep Guardiola is unsure how long the Argentinian will be sidelined but is resigned to him missing the visit of rivals Manchester United in just over a fortnight’s time, on December 7.

Guardiola, speaking at a press conference to preview tonight’s clash with Shakhtar Donetsk, said: “He will be out a few games. I don’t know exactly for a few weeks he will be out.”

Asked if the 31-year-old will miss the derby, Guardiola said: “Yes – maybe we will have a miracle but I don’t think so.”