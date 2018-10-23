Champions League: Juventus stroll past Manchester United as Manchester City stride towards qualification

Manchester United were outclassed as Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus overcame Jose Mourinho’s men in a Champions League clash that was worryingly one-sided at times.

It had been 15-and-a-half years since the most decorated sides from England and Italy last met in a competitive fixture, but anyone watching last night’s Old Trafford encounter will be under no illusion who is now in the better health.

Juventus toyed with United at times as Ronaldo enjoyed a winning return to his old stomping ground, with his cross leading to Paulo Dybala’s goal on an evening that sometimes threatened to be far worse worse than the eventual 1-0 scoreline.

Mourinho’s side did improve in the second half and former Bianconeri midfielder Paul Pogba hit a post, but the Italian giants held on to move five points clear of second-placed United in Group H as a night that started with frustration ended in disappointment.

Just like Valencia’s visit at the start of the month, United were late to the ground after being caught in traffic, despite changing their preparations.

Mourinho decided to walk to the stadium and the team coach finally arrived just 50 minutes before kick-off – although few of the players really turned up when play got under way.

Manchester City took a huge stride towards qualification for the Champions League last 16 with a commanding 3-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk in Ukraine.

Manager Pep Guardiola may have claimed City are not yet be ready to win the competition in the build-up to the game in Kharkiv, but they underlined their status as favourites with an outstanding performance.

David Silva twice hit the woodwork before rewarding the visitors for their early dominance with the opening goal after half-an-hour and Aymeric Laporte quickly added a second. Bernardo Silva came off the bench to wrap up a victory that took City to the top of Group F 19 minutes from time.