Saturday’s 3-3 draw at home to Brighton, having gone from 2-0 down to 3-2 up, was an example of the wider malaise which is affecting the team.

Klopp is remaining patient but knows tonight’s Champions League tie at home to Rangers has become a key game having already lost once in Group A.

“People can ask how could it happen that these players are not full of confidence?” said Klopp. “Do you think Cristiano Ronaldo (reduced to a substitute role at Manchester United) at this moment is top of his confidence levels?

DON'T PANIC: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is urging his players not to worry about occasional dips in form, saying it happens to the best around, too. Picture: Nick Potts/PA

“He was for ages the best player in the world and now it is not going his way and it is not exactly the same. That happens to all of us.

“Lionel Messi played last season (his first at Paris St Germain) where it was not exactly the same because these kind of things are really important to all of us and you have to work for it.

“You have to take the little things to take a step in the right direction and be really ready for the moment when it is back and that is what we are doing.”

Liverpool forwards Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez are both pushing for inclusion in the starting line-up at home to Rangers in the Champions League.

BIG NIGHT: Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte speaks to managing director Fabio Paratici during a training session at Hotspur Way Training Ground, London. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA

Both were left on the bench for Saturday’s draw with Brighton after their international commitments along with Luis Diaz, who is expected to start.

Defenders Ibrahima Konate and Calvin Ramsay, neither of whom have played this season, both trained yesterday while Joe Gomez could come in at right-back to give the under-pressure Trent Alexander-Arnold a break.

Rangers winger Tom Lawrence has suffered a setback in his recovery from a knee injury as a new problem has ruled him out until after the World Cup.

Midfielder James Sands is suspended after his red card in the previous fixture at home to Napoli.

Former Liverpool defender Ben Davies, who never played a minute of football for the Reds after signing from Preston in February 2021, is set for his first appearance at Anfield.

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte, meanwhile, wants his team to get their north London derby disappointment out of their system when they visit Eintracht Frankfurt.

Spurs slipped to their first Premier League defeat of the season on Saturday as goals from Thomas Partey, Gabriel Jesus and Granit Xhaka gave their arch-rivals Arsenal victory.

“We have a chance to play another game – this is important,” said Conte. “After a loss you want to play another game quickly, and we have this possibility.

“We know very well the game will be very tough because we are playing against Eintracht Frankfurt, they won the Europa League last season.

“We are talking about one of the best teams in Germany. At the same time we want to play our cards here.

“I always say, this group, there is a great balance, and tomorrow it will be an important game for us, and also for them. Not decisive, but an important game.”

Frankfurt will be without World Cup-winning playmaker Mario Gotze, who has an ankle injury.

Coach Oliver Glasner said: “The atmosphere at this stadium is always great.