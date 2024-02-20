Asif Šarić, Thomas Kleine and Andy Quy have been recruited by the West Yorkshire outfit and become members of Breitenreiter’s first-team coaching team.

Meanwhile, Kevin Russell will also continue to work with the first team after recently stepping up during the interim period following Darren Moore’s departure.

Šarić, who has previously worked with Breitenreiter, will assist him.

New Huddersfield Town head coach Andre Breitenreiter. Photo by Martin Rose/Getty Images.

The Bosnian, 59, a midfielder in his playing days across both Germany and Switzerland, began his coaching career with LR Ahlen in 2. Bundesliga in 2003 before becoming head coach of Bonner SC in Oberliga between 2006 and 2008.

Asif has also formerly worked with Breitenreiter at previous clubs, since becoming assistant coach at SC Paderborn in 2014.

He later joined Breitenreiter’s staff at Hannover 96 between 2017 to 2019.

German-born Kleine, 46, will also assist Breitenreiter, having begun his coaching career at Greuther Fürth.

Manager of their second team between 2015 to 2017, Kleine then joined Fortuna Düsseldorf as assistant coach between 2017 to 2022.

Meanwhile Quy will be the club’s new coaching coach.

Quy was a product of the Tottenham Hotspur academy and played most extensively for Hereford United before his playing days were cut short by injury.

Beginning his coaching journey within the academies of Derby County and Aston Villa, Quy’s first senior coaching role was with Lincoln City in 2006 before joining Stoke City’s first team a year later.

Working in the Potteries for 12-and-a-half-years, Quy was present for their years in the Premier League as he coached the likes of Jack Butland, Thomas Sorensen and Asmir Begovic before going on to join Brentford for the 2019/20 season.

Most recently, Quy departed a Head of Goalkeeping role with Burton Albion to move to MLS with Charlotte FC, initially their goalkeeping coach before becoming an assistant.

Russell has begun his new role with immediate effect, with Šarić and Quy to link up with the first team in the coming days after obtaining the relevant VISA.