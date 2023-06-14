Championship club Huddersfield Town announce pre-season tour to Devon and Cornwall

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN have confirmed that the club’s playing squad will travel to Devon and Cornwall for a pre-season tour next month.

Re-appointed manager Neil Warnock, who has based in the south west, has taken a number of his previous sides to that region as part of pre-season preparations and the Terriers will be based in the West Country between July 10-15.

Town have pencilled in an opening friendly at Bodmin Town on Monday July 10 (7pm) and then face Tavistock AFC two days later, again with a 7pm kick-off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They will head to Liskeard Athletic on Saturday, July 15 (1pm) to round off the tour.

Neil Warnock.

Warnock said: “This pre-season tour is one I’ve made with all of my successful sides in the past. It gets all of the lads together at a great time in a wonderful environment.

"We’ll be playing local teams, and I know supporters will always come down in numbers and have enjoyed meeting the players after games, getting their autographs and photos, and there will be plenty of opportunities for that.