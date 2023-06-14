Championship club Huddersfield Town announce pre-season tour to Devon and Cornwall

Re-appointed manager Neil Warnock, who has based in the south west, has taken a number of his previous sides to that region as part of pre-season preparations and the Terriers will be based in the West Country between July 10-15.
Town have pencilled in an opening friendly at Bodmin Town on Monday July 10 (7pm) and then face Tavistock AFC two days later, again with a 7pm kick-off.
They will head to Liskeard Athletic on Saturday, July 15 (1pm) to round off the tour.
Warnock said: “This pre-season tour is one I’ve made with all of my successful sides in the past. It gets all of the lads together at a great time in a wonderful environment.
"We’ll be playing local teams, and I know supporters will always come down in numbers and have enjoyed meeting the players after games, getting their autographs and photos, and there will be plenty of opportunities for that.
"The most important thing though is that it’s a good week for me to get to know everybody again and plan for the season ahead.”