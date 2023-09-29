All Sections
Championship club Huddersfield Town trigger contract extensions for three players ahead of Ipswich game

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN have triggered clauses in the deals of defenders Matty Pearson, Ben Jackson and Jaheim Headley.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 29th Sep 2023, 19:00 BST

The trio were contracted at the club until the end of the current season.

The club have now activated one-year options in the contracts of the trio - who are now contracted at the John Smith's Stadium until the summer of 2025.

Keighley-born Pearson, 30, has become a crowd favourite and stalwart figure in the club's backline since joining from Luton Town in the 2021 close season.

Huddersfield Town manager Darren Moore shakes hands with Matty Pearson after the Sky Bet Championship match at the Coventry Building Society Arena, Coventry. Picture date: Monday September 25, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Coventry. Photo credit should read: Nigel French/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

Wing-back/full-backs Jackson and Headley, both 22, both made important breakthroughs on the first-team scene at Town last term and have been rewarded for their progress by the club, who have elected to invoke contract options at an early juncture.

