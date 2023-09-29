Championship club Huddersfield Town trigger contract extensions for three players ahead of Ipswich game
HUDDERSFIELD TOWN have triggered clauses in the deals of defenders Matty Pearson, Ben Jackson and Jaheim Headley.
The trio were contracted at the club until the end of the current season.
The club have now activated one-year options in the contracts of the trio - who are now contracted at the John Smith's Stadium until the summer of 2025.
Keighley-born Pearson, 30, has become a crowd favourite and stalwart figure in the club's backline since joining from Luton Town in the 2021 close season.
Wing-back/full-backs Jackson and Headley, both 22, both made important breakthroughs on the first-team scene at Town last term and have been rewarded for their progress by the club, who have elected to invoke contract options at an early juncture.