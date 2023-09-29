HUDDERSFIELD TOWN have triggered clauses in the deals of defenders Matty Pearson, Ben Jackson and Jaheim Headley.

The trio were contracted at the club until the end of the current season.

The club have now activated one-year options in the contracts of the trio - who are now contracted at the John Smith's Stadium until the summer of 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Keighley-born Pearson, 30, has become a crowd favourite and stalwart figure in the club's backline since joining from Luton Town in the 2021 close season.

Huddersfield Town manager Darren Moore shakes hands with Matty Pearson after the Sky Bet Championship match at the Coventry Building Society Arena, Coventry. Picture date: Monday September 25, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Coventry. Photo credit should read: Nigel French/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.