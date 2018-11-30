Championship Live: team news and transfer rumours as Leeds United and Sheffield United prepare for Yorkshire derby, Preston face Birmingham and Wigan play Bolton tomorrow | 30 November Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up We've barely had time to draw breath and the Championship is back again with the next wave of league fixtures kicking off tomorrow. Keep track of all the latest team news, injury updates and transfer rumours on today's live blog. Championship live. Huddersfield Town players invite bullied schoolboy to watch Premier League game Sheffield United manager Wilder offers best wishes to injured Leeds United keeper Blackman