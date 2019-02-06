Here’s all the latest transfer rumours and team news from around the Championship...

Transfer rumours…

Image: Harry Marshall/Sportimage

Aston Villa are pursuing Swansea defender Mike van der Hoorn, with a transfer rumoured to be in the works for this summer. (Birmingham Live)

Blackburn Rovers are in competition with Sunderland for Adam Joujamaa, who plays in the French second tier with Beziers. (France Football)

Brentford’s Neal Maupay has played down talk of a move away from the Bees and is confident they can secure promotion to the Premier League. (Mirror)

Ipswich have offered Corrie Ndaba a professional deal after the youngster impressed with the under-23s side so far this season. (East Anglian Daily Times)

Tottenham could go back in for Norwich City’s Max Aarons in the summer transfer window. (The Mirror)

News…

The FA will not take any further action in the incident between Tyrone Mings and Nelson Oliveira as referees saw and dealt with the issue during last weekend’s match between Aston Villa and Reading. Mings, who was making his debut after joining Villa on loan from Bournemouth, stood on Oliveira’s face as the two came together in a challenge for the ball.

Swansea’s Dan James has spoken out on his failed move to Leeds United, which collapsed in dramatic fashion on deadline day. The 21-year-old has pledged his commitment to the Swans in an interview with the club website, saying he needed time to clear his head after missing last weekend’s match.

Middlesbrough suffered the latest FA Cup giant killing after Newport County toppled Tony Pulis’ side 2-0 in their fourth round replay.

Fixtures…

Friday night football returns in the Championship as third-placed Sheffield United face Aston Villa. The Blades’ new loan signing Scott Hogan is ineligible against his parent club.