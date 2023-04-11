Latest transfer news and rumours from around the Championship following the end of the Easter weekend

Sheffield United lost 2-0 away at Burnley on Monday afternoon whilst Middlesbrough drew 2-2 with Bristol City at Ashton Gate. Rotherham United picked up a 0-0 draw at Norwich City and Hull City beat Millwall 1-0.

Huddersfield Town also drew 2-2 with Blackburn Rovers. Here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours from around the Championship....

Bristol City man wanted

Bristol City will face a battle to keep hold of midfielder Alex Scott this summer. According to a report by the Daily Mail, Liverpool, Wolves and West Ham are all keen on luring the England youth international to the Premier League at the end of this season. The 19-year-old, who is from Guernsey, has made 42 appearances in all competitions for the Robins this term.

Watford ace eyed

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in Watford attacker Joao Pedro ahead of the next transfer window. That’s according to Football Insider, who claims the Brazilian is still on the radar of Eddie Howe’s side after they were linked with him last year following the Hornets’ relegation from the top flight. He has scored 23 goals in 106 games altogether during his time in Hertfordshire.

Reading sack boss and name interim replacement