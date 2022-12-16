News you can trust since 1754
Championship on TV: Burnley v Middlesbrough, Huddersfield Town v Watford and West Brom v Rotherham set for LIVE broadcast at 3pm on Saturday

This weekend marks the final Saturday clubs in the Championship and the remainder of the EFL can take advantage of the relaxing of the traditional 3pm blackout for live football matches.

By Ben McKenna
60 minutes ago
Updated 16th Dec 2022, 11:43am

Games are normally prohibited from being shown between 2.45pm and 5.15pm on a Saturday but that rule is on hold until after the final in Qatar on Sunday as France aim to defend their crown against Argentina.

That means fans will be able to watch fixtures from home via internet streams this weekend if they cannot attend in person, although not every club in the second tier has taken up the option to stream their weekend matches with the decision still left in the hands of the home side.

Second-tier games are also available on Sky Sports Football, via the red button, on Saturday. Below is every Championship game which is set for broadcast at 3pm on Saturday.

HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 12: A TV camera operator is seen pitch-side prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Huddersfield Town and Sheffield United at Kirklees Stadium on February 12, 2022 in Huddersfield, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)
What games are on?

Bristol City vs Stoke

Burnley vs Middlesbrough

Cardiff vs Blackpool

Huddersfield vs Watford

Preston vs QPR

West Brom vs Rotherham

Norwich vs Blackburn

How can I watch?

Matches can be viewed live on Sky Sports Football through the red button, on the Sky Sports app or through Sky Go. Every club’s iFollow account will also have access, with a video pass for the games costing £10.

Why are some matches still not available?

Not all clubs have opted to stream their games during the lifting of the blackout. The decision lies with the host club with Coventry’s home game against Swansea and Hull City’s meeting with Sunderland both unavailable to watch live in the UK.

