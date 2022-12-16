Games are normally prohibited from being shown between 2.45pm and 5.15pm on a Saturday but that rule is on hold until after the final in Qatar on Sunday as France aim to defend their crown against Argentina.
That means fans will be able to watch fixtures from home via internet streams this weekend if they cannot attend in person, although not every club in the second tier has taken up the option to stream their weekend matches with the decision still left in the hands of the home side.
Second-tier games are also available on Sky Sports Football, via the red button, on Saturday. Below is every Championship game which is set for broadcast at 3pm on Saturday.
What games are on?
Bristol City vs Stoke
Burnley vs Middlesbrough
Cardiff vs Blackpool
Huddersfield vs Watford
Preston vs QPR
West Brom vs Rotherham
Norwich vs Blackburn
How can I watch?
Matches can be viewed live on Sky Sports Football through the red button, on the Sky Sports app or through Sky Go. Every club’s iFollow account will also have access, with a video pass for the games costing £10.
Why are some matches still not available?
Not all clubs have opted to stream their games during the lifting of the blackout. The decision lies with the host club with Coventry’s home game against Swansea and Hull City’s meeting with Sunderland both unavailable to watch live in the UK.