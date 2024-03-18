Championship point at Rotherham United can still be a 'special one' for Huddersfield Town, insists Andre Breitenreiter

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN head coach Andre Breitenreiter insists that his side’s point against League One-bound Rotherham United could still be a ‘special one’ in the context of their season.
Leon Wobschall
Published 18th Mar 2024, 06:00 GMT

Third-from-bottom Town played with ten men for the final 32 minutes of normal time following the dismissal of Sorba Thomas for two bookable offences in quick succession, but they avoided any dramas and picked up a point in a goalless stalemate.

The big travelling Town contingent urged Breitenreiter to bring on Danny Ward and Josh Koroma in the final quarter of the second half to boost their chances of a precious winner, but the German stuck to his guns as the visitors protected their clean sheet and settled for a point.

Breitenreiter said: “Maybe, it helps. Then, we can speak at the end of the season and drink a pint of beer.

Huddersfield Town head coach André Breitenreiter pictured at the final whistle at Rotherham United as away fans make their feelings known. Picture: Jonathan GawthorpeHuddersfield Town head coach André Breitenreiter pictured at the final whistle at Rotherham United as away fans make their feelings known. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe
"This point could be a special one, every point counts.

"When you play for 35 minutes with 10 men and we don’t have so many lucky moments with decisions, we have to deal with this and stay positive and I tell the boys ‘heads up’ and we will get the points.

"Everyone means everyone, but they know that (after) a must-win game, the world is going down (if you lose). A must-win game is a knock-out game or a final when there is only one game. This is a must win game."

Millers chief Leam Richardson was pleased with his side's commitment, but felt that the sending off affected the game for both sides.

He added: “I don't think anyone shirked away from receiving the ball and we matched them on the sides with the races and duels and were more than competitive in the first half.

"The sending off spoiled the game really as it does many a time. Sometimes, it’s harder to play against 10 as they don’t leave those spaces you want to run into.”

