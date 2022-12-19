Huddersfield Town are facing a quiet January admits head coach Mark Fotheringham as he looks to get the Terriers out of relegation trouble.

A 2-0 defeat against Watford on Saturday leaves them stuck at the bottom of the table, seven points from safety. Fotheringham admitted he would not look to make signings in the January transfer window because of a lack of funds.

“We have got to continue to work hard and we need to keep building on this good team spirit we have got. We looked at Watford and they didn’t really create much but it was more their class players who finished their chances,” he said.

“All I can do is put my arm around these players. The fans are coming here, it’s freezing cold, they get excited by the first-half performance then they get deflated. I understand the fans’ frustration.”

Watford's Ismaila Sarr (left) and Huddersfield Town's Michal Helik battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield. Picture: Will Matthews/PA Wire.

Rotherham United were dragged closer to the bottom three following a 3-0 defeat at West Brom, who continued their good form under Carlos Corberan to move themselves further from danger.

Hull City drew 1-1 with Sunderland in East Yorkshire to continue their unbeaten start since the season resumed following the World Cup break.

Hull boss Liam Rosenior described the result as “two points dropped”, despite seeing his side come from behind to salvage a point. He was, though, proud of how his team responded to adversity and believes they are starting to turn a corner in the battle to climb away from the Championship’s bottom three.

“We speak about not conceding in transition, one straight ball, we switch off and the quality that Ross Stewart has, he’s going to take that chance,” Rosenior said.

“I was really delighted with the response, to come back into the game and play our way into the game. It is two points dropped, but that’s because we were the dominant, better team."

Following the latest round of action, data experts at FiveThirtyEight have predicted how the final table will look in May…

Predicted Championship table