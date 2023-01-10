The Championship returns this weekend following a break in action for the FA Cup as Sheffield United and Burnley look to increase their respective grip on the automatic promotion places.

The Clarets have a five-point lead over the second-placed Blades, who in turn have a nine-point cushion to Blackburn Rovers in third. The pair are the heavy favourites to be promoted to the Premier League but what about the sides below them?

Middlesbrough and West Brom have fired themselves up the table in recent weeks with the respective appointments of Michael Carrick and Carlos Corberan proving fruitful for the two clubs. Boro are in the play-off places with Blackburn Rovers, Watford and Millwall occupying the other spots in the top six.

It promises to be an exciting race for the Championship play-off places with just six points between Blackburn in third and Reading in 13th. As the league campaign resumes this weekend, here’s how the bookmakers see the rest of the season playing out...

1. Wigan Athletic Promotion odds - 1000/1 Photo: Joe Giddens Photo Sales

2. Huddersfield Town Promotion odds - 1000/1 Photo: Richard Sellers Photo Sales

3. Rotherham United Promotion odds - 1000/1 Photo: Rhianna Chadwick Photo Sales

4. Blackpool Promotion odds - 500/1 Photo: Alex Livesey Photo Sales