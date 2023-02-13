A Nathan Tella hat-trick helped leaders Burnley make it 10 successive wins in the Championship with a 3-0 win over Preston North End on Saturday.

The on-loan Southampton forward opened his account 15 minutes into the game before adding two more within three minutes of each other in the second half as the Clarets push to return to the Premier League. Sheffield United stay second, returning to winning ways with a 3-0 home victory against Swansea.

First-half goals from Sander Berge and Jack Robinson put the Blades in control before Oli McBurnie put the game to bed with an 89th minute strike. Middlesbrough also bagged three in their push for promotion under Michael Carrick, winning 3-1 at Cardiff. Marcus Forss put Boro in front in the 17th minute but Sory Kaba quickly equalised for the hosts on his home debut.

Cameron Archer then fired Boro back into the lead and Riley McGree struck late to take three points back to Teesside. Millwall climbed into the play-off spots after securing a 2-1 win against QPR.

Duncan Watmore scored his first goal for the Lions in his first start, before Oliver Burke doubled the lead and the Lions held firm despite Chris Martin’s consolation. Promotion hopefuls Luton and Watford were forced to settle for a point each after drawing 1-1 with Coventry and Blackburn, respectively.

Tom Lockyer put the Hatters ahead just one minute into the game away to the Sky Blues, before Matt Godden’s spot-kick levelled matters. Coventry’s Josh Wilson-Esbrand was sent off after picking up his second yellow card five minutes before the final whistle, although Luton were unable to find a winner.

Bradley Dack put Blackburn ahead at Vicarage Road but Wesley Hoedt rescued a point for the Hornets with his 74th-minute strike. Patrick Roberts also struck late as Sunderland beat Reading 1-0, while Norwich slip to 10th after Mark Sykes’ goal sealed three points for Bristol City.

Jack Whatmough scored the only goal of the game in the 82nd minute as Wigan beat fellow strugglers Huddersfield 1-0. Elsewhere, Blackpool and Rotherham finished goalless, as did Hull’s match at Stoke.

On Friday night, Birmingham City beat rivals West Brom 2-0 thanks to goals from Krystian Bielik and an audacious free-kick by Hannibal Mejbri. Following the latest round of games, here’s who the bookmakers reckon will be promoted to the Premier League….

