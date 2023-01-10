The ex-Tottenham Hotspur, QPR and Liverpool defender spent the first half of the season in Turkey with top-flight side Fatih Karagümrük before having his contract terminated by mutual consent at the end of last month.
Wigan sit bottom of the Championship, one point behind Huddersfield Town and three points behind Rotherham United who sit 21st. Caulker has joined Kolo Toure’s side on a deal until the end of the season.
A statement on the Wigan website read: “Wigan Athletic is delighted to confirm the signing of Sierra Leone international captain Steven Caulker on a deal until the end of the 2022/23 season.
“Caulker, 31, will link up with Kolo Toure’s side until the end of the 2022/23 Championship campaign, adding a wealth of top-flight and international experience to the squad.”
Caulker was called up by England in 2012 and made one full international appearance for the national team before switching allegiance to Sierra Leone in October 2021. Huddersfield make the trip to Wigan next month before Rotherham head to the DW Stadium on the final day of the season.