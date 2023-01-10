Wigan Athletic have signed former Premier League defender Steven Caulker on a short-term deal in a bid to bolster their survival hopes.

The ex-Tottenham Hotspur, QPR and Liverpool defender spent the first half of the season in Turkey with top-flight side Fatih Karagümrük before having his contract terminated by mutual consent at the end of last month.

Wigan sit bottom of the Championship, one point behind Huddersfield Town and three points behind Rotherham United who sit 21st. Caulker has joined Kolo Toure’s side on a deal until the end of the season.

A statement on the Wigan website read: “Wigan Athletic is delighted to confirm the signing of Sierra Leone international captain Steven Caulker on a deal until the end of the 2022/23 season.

