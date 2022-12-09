Championship rival of Sheffield United and Middlesbrough consider move for League One boss as manager search continues

QPR are considering a move for Wycombe Wanderers boss Gareth Ainsworth, according to reports.

The R’s have been on the lookout for a new manager since Michael Beale made the switch to Scottish giants Rangers at the end of last month. They return to Championship action against Burnley on Sunday with Paul Hall in interim charge at Loftus Road.

Ainsworth’s Wycombe side are 10th in League One, five points behind fourth-placed Barnsley and a 13 points adrift of Darren Moore’s Sheffield Wednesday side. QPR have enjoyed a strong start to the season and sit sixth in the Championship ahead of the division’s return following a month-long break for the World Cup in Qatar.

The London side are four points ahead of Middlesbrough and seven behind Sheffield United in second. Former Aston Villa assistant Neil Critchley is the favourite with the bookmakers but the odds on Ainsworth making the move up to the second tier have shortened in the last 24 hours, with the 49-year-old now second favourite for the vacant QPR position.

HIGH WYCOMBE, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 04: Gareth Ainsworth, Manager of Wycombe Wanderers celebrates following their sides victory after the Sky Bet League One between Wycombe Wanderers and Portsmouth at Adams Park on December 04, 2022 in High Wycombe, England. (Photo by Alex Morton/Getty Images)

The Chairboys boss made over 550 appearances during his playing career, representing the likes of Wycombe, Preston North End, Lincoln City and QPR. He was twice caretaker manager at Loftus Road before joining Wycombe as their new manager in September of 2012.

He led the club to the Championship in 2020 after taking them out of League Two in 2018. After relegation from the Championship in 2021, Ainsworth led the club to the League One play-off final last season as they lost to Sunderland at Wembley.

Upon Beale’s departure, QPR CEO Lee Hoos said of the club’s search for a replacement: “The search for Mick’s replacement doesn’t start now – as a club we are always updating a shortlist of potential candidates so that we are ready for a situation such as this, and we will be moving quickly to make an appointment.

“Mick helped us move the club forward – and we are grateful for that. The next managerial appointment we make will continue that progression. There is so much to play for this season and I fully appreciate fans’ frustrations right now. Your support has been incredible and the players need your backing now more than ever.”

