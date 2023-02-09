Wales Online state the Bluebirds are considering offering a deal to the 29-year-old, who had returned to Cardiff for rehabilitation work but has not been training with the club. Wickham has been a free agent since leaving Forest Green Rovers at the start of January.
He scored nine goals in 20 games for the League Two outfit before returning to south Wales under interim boss Dean Whitehead. Wales Online add a short-term deal for Wickham is likely but it hinges on head coach Sabri Lamouchi’s decision.
Wickham started his career with Ipswich Town before joining Sunderland in 2011. The forward had loan spells at Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United during his four-year stay at the Stadium of Light.
He moved to Crystal Palace in 2015 but made just over 40 appearances after struggling with injury. He had a third loan spell at the Owls in 2020. He moved to Preston before joining MK Dons and then Forest Green.