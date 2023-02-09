Cardiff City could sign free agent striker Connor Wickham to aid their Championship relegation fight, according to reports.

Wales Online state the Bluebirds are considering offering a deal to the 29-year-old, who had returned to Cardiff for rehabilitation work but has not been training with the club. Wickham has been a free agent since leaving Forest Green Rovers at the start of January.

He scored nine goals in 20 games for the League Two outfit before returning to south Wales under interim boss Dean Whitehead. Wales Online add a short-term deal for Wickham is likely but it hinges on head coach Sabri Lamouchi’s decision.

Wickham started his career with Ipswich Town before joining Sunderland in 2011. The forward had loan spells at Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United during his four-year stay at the Stadium of Light.

Forest Green Rovers' Connor Wickham celebrates with his team-mates after scoring their side's second goal of the game during the Emirates FA Cup first round match at the 1st Cloud Arena, South Shields. Picture: Will Matthews/PA