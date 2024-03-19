Championship rivals of Huddersfield Town and Sheffield Wednesday announce managerial change following poor run

Rowett, 50, who managed Blues from October 2014 to December 2016, having also previously played for the Midlands outfit, has been out of football since leaving Millwall last October.

He had the chance to return to football with Rotherham United towards the end of the autumn, but turned down the opportunity.

Birmingham find themselves pitted into an intense fight for survival in the second tier - alongside the likes of Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield Town - and since news broke regarding Mowbray's illness, they have struggled badly for results under caretaker Mark Venus, prompting the decision to open talks with Rowett.

Gary Rowett is reportedly making a return to Birmingham City. He is set to replace Mark Venus as interim head coach. (Image: Getty Images)

The club have announced that Mowbray will now take a formal medical leave of absence until the start of pre-season in 2024-25, with Rowett taking over for the last eight games of the campaign with the decision taken in conjunction with Mowbray.

Assistant manager Mark Venus, will also take a leave of absence with immediate effect and rejoin the club at the same time as Mowbray.

First-team coaches Ashley Cole and Peter Shuttleworth and goalkeeper coach Maik Taylor will remain at the club as part of Rowett’s coaching staff.

Birmingham co-owner and chairman Tom Wagner said: “The board and club leadership fully support Tony’s decision to take time to focus on his health and his family. We continue to wish Tony and his family the very best.

"Based on Tony’s decision to take some additional time away, we agreed it is in the club’s best interests to appoint Gary Rowett to lead the team forward from the touchline for the final eight games of the season. Gary is an experienced leader and has our full support.”

Former Sunderland and Middlesbrough chief Mowbray announced his temporary exit on February 19, less than six weeks after the veteran boss agreed to replace Wayne Rooney following his disastrous spell in charge.

Under Venus, Blues have picked up just one point from six matches and are only out of the relegation zone because their goal difference is currently two goals better than Huddersfield, who currently occupy the final slot in the bottom three.