Championship rivals of Huddersfield Town and Sheffield Wednesday set for managerial update following poor run
Rowett, 50, who managed Blues from October 2014 to December 2016, having also previously played for the Midlands outfit, has been out of football since leaving Millwall last October.
He had the chance to return to football with Rotherham United towards the end of the autumn, but turned down the opportunity.
Birmingham find themselves pitted into an intense fight for survival in the second tier - alongside the likes of Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield Town - and since news broke regarding Mowbray's illness, they have struggled badly for results under caretaker Mark Venus, prompting the decision to open talks with Rowett.
Former Sunderland and Middlesbrough chief Mowbray announced his temporary exit on February 19, less than six weeks after the veteran boss agreed to replace Wayne Rooney following his disastrous spell in charge.
Under Venus, Blues have picked up just one point from six matches and are only out of the relegation zone because their goal difference is currently two goals better than Huddersfield, who currently occupy the final slot in the bottom three.
Birmingham visit QPR in a relegation six-pointer on Good Friday. They also face two huge late-season trips to Yorkshire to face Rotherham United (April 20) and Huddersfield (April 27).